Prime Minister Narendra Modi hits out at Congress for ‘ignoring’ Himachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that alternating the government every five years has done a lot of harm to the state of Himachal Pradesh, and November 12 election was important because it would decide for the next 25 years the course of the state’s development.

“This period of 25 years is very important for fast pace development of the state for which a stable government is a must,” Modi said, addressing a poll rally in Sundernagar in Mandi district.

“I am happy that people understand very well that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) means stable government, service, equanimity, constancy in policies and top priority to development and hence have made up their mind for a repeat of the government in the state,” he added.

It was also Modi’s first rally in the state after the elections were announced and the model code of conduct came into force on October 14. Before the elections were announced, Modi visited the state twice. He inaugurated AIIMS-Bilaspur on October 5 and also attended the Kullu Dussehra. On October 14, the PM addressed rallies at Una and Chamba.

Hitting out at the Congress, Modi said, the party during decades of its rule worked on the “Tarsao (make people yearn for their demands), Latkao (delay work), Bhatkao (mislead people)” policy for Himachal was a small state with just four Lok Sabha MPs and that’s why the hill-state lagged in the development.

“Some works were carried out when there was a BJP government in the state, but when some crooks filled in our mind this concept of changing government after five years. So whenever, Congress came to power, they stalled all the works for ‘cut money,” Modi alleged.

Maintaining that when people repeat a government it works with double spirit, Modi said: “I too want to do something for you. Won’t you give me another chance?”

Stepping up the attack on the main opposition party, Modi said Congress had promised to eliminate poverty and won many elections on the slogan of “Garibi Hatao”, but poverty was not eradicated.

“To make false promises, to give fake guarantee is Congress’ old trick, and the country has witnessed how it deceived farmers on the promise of loan waiver,” he alleged.

“Whereas BJP does what it says, Modi asserted, stating that scrapping of Article 370, Ram Mandir and One Pension One Rank (OROP) were all done as promised by his party while Congress had kept them pending for 40 years. He said under OROP, the ex-servicemen have been given additional benefits of ₹60,000 crore.

Congress never wanted India to be self-dependent in defence

The Prime Minister alleged that there was one more deed of Congress that is less talked about. “The first scam in independent India was carried out by Congress in the defence sector and took a commission in arms deals,” alleged Modi.

He said for the sake of its commission, Congress never wanted India to be self-dependent in the defence sector, the price of which has paid thousands of women of Himachal who sent their sons and brothers to the armed forces to protect the country.

Later addressing a rally at Solan, Modi said the double-engine government was seriously working for the fast-paced development of Himachal and to create jobs and facilities by laying emphasis on industrialization and tourism.

For this, a medical device park is coming up in Nalagarh, while a bulk drug park has been sanctioned for Una,

“To expand Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh-Chambaghat industrial area is a priority of the double-engine government,” Modi said, adding that the tourism or agriculture-related industry, emphasis is on developing modern infrastructure.

He said Bilaspur-AIIMS will boost medical tourism in the region while the Parwanoo-Solan-Kaithlighat by-pass will boost tourism, and the Pinjor-Baddi-Nalagarh four-lane would provide better connectivity to BBN industrial area.

He said that Congress can talk big about farmers, but the fact is that it never cared for them. In the BJP regime, 9 lakh farmers of Himachal were given benefits of ₹2,000 crore through PM Kissan Samman Nidhi Yojna.

“We are also working on providing transport facilities for the farmers to take their produce to big markets on cheaper rates,” he said, adding that the BJP government didn’t let farmers be burdened after prices of fertilizers increased during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said people know that BJP has the ability to solve their problems while bringing Congress back into power would mean corruption, self-interest and nepotism.

“Today, there is uncertainty, indecisiveness, anarchy and factionalism in Congress and it cannot give a stable government,” said Modi adding that each vote of Himachal will give strength to his government and it will work with more vigour for the welfare of the state.