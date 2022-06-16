Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Principal secretary to L-G inspects Amarnath Yatra arrangements at Nunwan
Published on Jun 16, 2022 02:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

: Principal secretary to the L-G and chief executive officer of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) Nitishwar Kumar on Wednesday inspected the Shri Amarnath Yatra arrangements at Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam, said officials.

“Nitishwar Kumar, principal secretary to the lieutenant governor, today visited Nunwan base camp to take stock of Shri Amarnath Yatra arrangements. He was accompanied by divisional commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, and heads of health and tourism departments, they said.

Kumar inspected Nunwan base camp and took stock of pitching of tents, security deployment, sanitation facilities, electricity and drinking water supply.

He also inspected the arrangements at frisking point Sarbal.

He also held a meeting with the camp directors of various camps on the Pahalgam axis. He was informed that preparations are going on as per plan.

The principal secretary directed the camp directors to maintain a close synergy with officials from various departments and regularly review the arrangements at their camps to ensure all facilities are in place before the commencement of the yatra.

The 43-day-long annual pilgrimage is scheduled to commence from June 30.

Deputy commissioner, Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla; SSP, Anantnag, Ashish Mishra, senior officials from various line departments among others were present on the occasion.

