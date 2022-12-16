Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Private architect arrested in Karnal

Private architect arrested in Karnal

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 12:37 AM IST

The private architect has been identified as Varun Dutt, who was accused of taking bribe for JE and others of the HSVP for the issuance of completion certificates, said inspector Sachin of Karnal Vigilance Bureau

Private architect arrested in Karnal
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: Haryana state vigilance bureau has arrested a private architect for allegedly taking bribe on behalf of a junior engineer Pradhuman of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

Pradhuman was earlier arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of 50,000 for the issuance of completion certificates of a building.

The private architect has been identified as Varun Dutt, who was accused of taking bribe for JE and others of the HSVP for the issuance of completion certificates, said inspector Sachin of Karnal Vigilance Bureau.

The accused was arrested on Monday and was sent to judicial custody on Tuesday, he added.

In addition to bribe money from Pradhuman, the bureau also recovered 19,93,100 from his residence. Earlier, the estate officer (EO), HSVP was also arrested in this case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP