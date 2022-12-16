Private architect arrested in Karnal

: Haryana state vigilance bureau has arrested a private architect for allegedly taking bribe on behalf of a junior engineer Pradhuman of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

Pradhuman was earlier arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹ 50,000 for the issuance of completion certificates of a building.

The private architect has been identified as Varun Dutt, who was accused of taking bribe for JE and others of the HSVP for the issuance of completion certificates, said inspector Sachin of Karnal Vigilance Bureau.

The accused was arrested on Monday and was sent to judicial custody on Tuesday, he added.

In addition to bribe money from Pradhuman, the bureau also recovered ₹ 19,93,100 from his residence. Earlier, the estate officer (EO), HSVP was also arrested in this case.