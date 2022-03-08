Private bus owner shot dead in Rohtak

A 38-year-old private bus owner-cum-driver was allegedly shot dead by three bike-borne assailants near Rohtak’s Ritoli village on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Hansraj Singh, of Ritoli village. He used to run a private bus from Ritoli to Rohtak.

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s younger brother Jai Singh said Hansraj had left the house on the bus at 6.30am on Monday.

“A few passengers boarded the bus. When it reached outskirts of the village, bike-borne assailants, identified as Himanshu, Jogender Singh, Bijender, Jai Singh and others intercepted the bus and fired shots at Hansraj. After getting the news, we went to the crime spot and rushed my brother to Rohtak’s PGIMS where the doctors declared him brought dead,” the complainant added.

Naresh Kumar, sub-inspector at Shivaji Colony police station, said they have booked Himanshu, Jogender Singh, Bijender, Jai Singh and others under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

“We have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. This is the third murder at Ritoli village in just five days,” the SI added.