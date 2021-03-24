Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Private schools in Chandigarh unlikely to reopen from April 1
Private schools in Chandigarh unlikely to reopen from April 1

Independent School Association, which has over 70 member schools in Chandigarh, is likely to declare summer vacations early
By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 02:00 AM IST
Some private schools in Chandigarh may opt for online classes.

A circular issued in February by CBSE had asked schools to reopen for the 2021-22 academic session from April 1, but many private schools feel it won’t be possible amid surging Covid cases in the city.

The circular, which was issued on 11 February by controller of exams Sanjay Bhardwaj, states, “It will be appropriate to start the 2021-2022 academic session from April 1, to the extent feasible, subject to the instructions of the state government.”

While schools have been asked to stay closed till March 31, a call regarding when the new academic session will begin hasn’t been taken yet. Director of school education (DSE) Rubinderjit Singh Brar said a final decision will be taken in the coming days.

Private schools are looking at various options to reopen keeping the children’s safety in mind, even if they have to start on April 1. Independent School Association (ISA), which has over 70 member schools in Chandigarh, is likely to declare summer vacations early. President of the association HS Mamik, said, “We are considering declaring a one-month summer vacation in April if the situation deteriorates. We can then review the situation in May and decide the way forward.”

Meanwhile, some other schools are planning to hold online classes, till the situation improves. Kavita Das, principal of St Johns High School in Sector 26, said, “We are prepared to reopen, but classes will be taken online. We will monitor the situation before any change is made.”

Administrator of St Kabir Public School in Sector 26, Gurpreet Bakshi, added, “We are considering taking online classes till the summer vacation. Once schools reopen around July 15, we will resume regular classes if the situation allows it.” Bakshi added that they will accommodate any students who show up to the school for classes if they are carrying a consent letter from their parents.

