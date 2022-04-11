Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Private schools to remain closed in Mohali today

Mohali Private Schools’ Association stated that safety of children and staff is paramount but the local administration can’t make school managers scapegoats “for their failure to find the guilty person”.
The decision to keep private schools in Mohali shut on Monday comes on the call of the Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab. (HT File)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 03:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Private schools in Mohali are set to remain closed on Monday in protest against the arrest of the managing director (MD) of a Gurdaspur school.

The decision comes on the call of the Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab.

The MD of the Gurdaspur school was arrested after a four-year-old girl student was allegedly raped on the premises last month.

The Mohali Private Schools’ Association stated that safety of children and staff is paramount but the local administration can’t make school managers scapegoats “for their failure to find the guilty person”. Association president Mitul Dikshit said, “The issue of vulnerability of private school management, even when there is no fault of theirs, will be brought up. We will also highlight dual standards shown in similar cases in government schools where no action has been taken against the school principal.”

