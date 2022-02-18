Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Priyanka Gandhi’s road show brings traffic to a halt in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Priyanka Gandhi’s road show brings traffic to a halt in Ludhiana

Heavy traffic congestion was seen on all major roads, especially the Ludhiana-Delhi Road, Jalandhar Bypass-Samrala Chowk stretch, Tajpur Road, Chandigarh Road, Rahon Road, Basti Jodhewal Chowk and Tibba Road due to Priyanka Gandhi’s road show
With Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holding a road show in Ludhiana ahead of the Punjab assembly polls, hundreds of commuters were stuck in traffic jams for at least four hours. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 02:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holding a road show in Ludhiana ahead of the Punjab assembly polls, hundreds of commuters were stuck in traffic jams for at least four hours on Thursday.

Heavy traffic congestion was seen on all major roads, especially the Ludhiana-Delhi Road, Jalandhar Bypass-Samrala Chowk stretch, Tajpur Road, Chandigarh Road, Rahon Road, Basti Jodhewal Chowk and Tibba Road. Vehicular movement only resumed after the politician left the city.

Disgruntled commuters, including party workers, said that national-level politicians should opt for virtual rallies, rather than inconveniencing the public. The public had to face similar difficulties when home minister Amit Shah had visited the city on February 13.

Congress worker, Mohammad Khalil, who was stuck in traffic while heading to the roadshow, said, “The Election Commission should frame rules for holding roadshows as well, so that the common man does not suffer.”

With traffic crawling at snail’s pace, a Delhi-based family, who was returning from Himachal Pradesh, was also stuck in the jam. “Traffic slowed down as soon as we crossed the Ladhowal Toll Barrier. It took me one hour to reach Dana Mandi from Ladhowal Toll barrier,” said Sushil Jain.

RELATED STORIES

Ravinder Singh, a resident of Daresi area, said the police should provide alternative routes to divert traffic in case of a rally.

As Vadra also took internal roads to campaign for Congress candidates, traffic jams were seen within the city as well.

The police personnel deputed to manage the flow of traffic had to face the ire of the stranded commuters, and at some places tempers ran high and heated arguments ensued.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP