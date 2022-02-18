Priyanka Gandhi’s road show brings traffic to a halt in Ludhiana

With Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holding a road show in Ludhiana ahead of the Punjab assembly polls, hundreds of commuters were stuck in traffic jams for at least four hours on Thursday.

Heavy traffic congestion was seen on all major roads, especially the Ludhiana-Delhi Road, Jalandhar Bypass-Samrala Chowk stretch, Tajpur Road, Chandigarh Road, Rahon Road, Basti Jodhewal Chowk and Tibba Road. Vehicular movement only resumed after the politician left the city.

Disgruntled commuters, including party workers, said that national-level politicians should opt for virtual rallies, rather than inconveniencing the public. The public had to face similar difficulties when home minister Amit Shah had visited the city on February 13.

Congress worker, Mohammad Khalil, who was stuck in traffic while heading to the roadshow, said, “The Election Commission should frame rules for holding roadshows as well, so that the common man does not suffer.”

With traffic crawling at snail’s pace, a Delhi-based family, who was returning from Himachal Pradesh, was also stuck in the jam. “Traffic slowed down as soon as we crossed the Ladhowal Toll Barrier. It took me one hour to reach Dana Mandi from Ladhowal Toll barrier,” said Sushil Jain.

Ravinder Singh, a resident of Daresi area, said the police should provide alternative routes to divert traffic in case of a rally.

As Vadra also took internal roads to campaign for Congress candidates, traffic jams were seen within the city as well.

The police personnel deputed to manage the flow of traffic had to face the ire of the stranded commuters, and at some places tempers ran high and heated arguments ensued.