Drop in apple prices in Himachal: Priyanka Gandhi targets Adani Group, seeks PM’s intervention

In a recent social media post, Priyanka Gandhi, the national general secretary of the Congress party, took a strong stance against Adani Group and advocated for the plight of apple growers in the state after the Adani Group released the procurement price. Her post has sparked a call for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to curb what she has described as “looting” in the industry. Gandhi also alleged that the prices of apple boxes have dropped significantly, with some being sold at one-third of their previous value. This social media post, which supports struggling apple farmers grappling with plummeting prices, is gaining widespread attention.

The controversy began when Adani Group released the prices for apples in Himachal Pradesh. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In her post, Priyanka Gandhi has put Adani in the spotlight, questioning the company’s practices and raising concerns about its impact on the farming community. She pointedly asks why, during these trying times of disaster, the Prime Minister’s close association with Adani seems to be exacerbating the problems faced by the state’s farmers.

The controversy began when Adani Group released the prices for apples. Prior to this disclosure, premium apples were fetching prices between ₹140 to 150 per kg in the Himachal markets. However, Adani’s announced rates were considerably lower, with a maximum rate of ₹96 per kg. This sudden and significant drop in prices sparked strong opposition from the apple growers in Himachal. In response, Adani raised the purchase rates for apples not once, but twice, further fuelling the debate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The situation has garnered significant attention not only from the local community but also from political circles. Gandhi’s social media post has ignited discussions regarding the role of large corporations in agriculture and their impact on the livelihoods of small-scale farmers.

Gandhi’s pointed criticism of Adani Group has raised questions about the functioning of the company and its relationship with the government. Her post highlights the difficulties faced by the state’s gardeners, who were already grappling with numerous challenges. She asked why the PM has not taken more proactive steps to address the issues faced by the farming community in Himachal.

This controversy is particularly concerning given the timing. The drop in apple prices during a disaster has been widely criticised as shameful and detrimental to the farmers and gardeners of Himachal. Many argue that these actions seem to be sabotaging the very individuals who need assistance the most.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It’s important to note that this is not the first time Adani Group has faced accusations of lowering market rates for apples. Such allegations have been circulating for several years, and this incident has only intensified the ongoing debate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON