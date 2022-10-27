Priyanka to hold roadshow in CM Jai Ram’s home turf Mandi on Oct 31

SHIMLA With the general assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh inching closer, the Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold back-to-back rallies and roadshows in the hill state starting October 31.

She will kickstart the campaign with a rally and roadshow in Mandi, the home turf of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, on October 31. On the same day, she will address a rally at Kullu.

Congress has fixed the schedule of Priyanka’s rallies and road shows in all four parliamentary constituencies of the state. After Mandi, Priyanka will address rallies and hold road shows in Hamirpur and Shimla parliamentary constituencies.

On November 3, she would be at Nagrota in Kangra parliamentary constituency. Nagrota has been a stronghold of the Congress, but in the 2017 elections, former Congress minister Late GS Bali lost to BJP’s Arun Kumar.

After Nagrota, she will address a rally in Chamba on the same day.

Congress general secretary Yashwant Chhajta said that Priyanka Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Hamirpur on November 7. After this, she will address the rally in Una. The Hamirpur parliamentary constituency has been a traditional stronghold of the BJP. Union Minister Anurag Thakur is an MP from Hamirpur. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a Congress campaign from Solan town on October 14.