PROA passes resolution against financial commissioner revenue for mistreatment of officers

Punjab revenue officers’ association (PROA) has passed a resolution against financial commissioner revenue (FCR) Anurag Aggarwal, condemning his alleged arrogant and humiliating attitude towards revenue officers.

Gurdev Singh Dham, president of PROA, said that a meeting of executive body of the association was held to discuss various issues, including revengeful attitude and misbehaviour of FCR Anurag Aggarwal towards revenue officers.

“Sukhcharan Singh Channi, Secretary of PROA met FCR to request regarding sanctioning of his ex-India leave to visit his daughter in Canada. But FCR used filthy language and asked him to leave his room. This is not the one and only incident happened with revenue officers who visit him for their service matters. Revenue officers are perturbed and under deep stress with this arrogant attitude and behaviour of highest authority,” he said.

He said that the association is seeking time for a meeting with FCR for discussion and resolution of confronting issues but to no avail.

“Therefore, it is a humble request to revenue minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa to bring this sensitive issue to the notice of chief minister, as well as look into this matter of misbehaviour and non- sanctioning of ex-India leave of revenue officer to avoid any unsavoury situation of harassment,” he said in the resolution.

