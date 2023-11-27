Probe into Himachal staff selection paper leak case in final stage

The investigation into the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) paper leak case after the formation of the Congress government is nearing completion with the state forensic laboratory examining all digital devices installed in the Hamirpur office at the time.

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission office in Hamirpur. (HT file photo)

Official sources said that the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Dharamshala has completed the examination of equipment and documents, while Mandi lab has finished four of five cases and is awaiting the final report for the remaining one that is expected shortly.

Examination results for 22 of the 38 cases in the paper leak investigation at the state forensic lab in Junga have been completed and reports have been despatched. Sixteen cases are under “active investigation” at the laboratory.

The paper leak case involves multiple post codes, which are being probed. 80% of the investigation reports received at the state forensic lab from the staff selection commission, Hamirpur, have been promptly forwarded to the relevant agencies.

Meenakshi Mahajan, the director of the state forensic laboratory, said that the probe in a majority of the staff selection commission paper leak cases have been concluded and the corresponding reports have been submitted to the investigating agency. “Some cases are still under investigation at the SFSL,” she said.

The paper leak case involves the examination of digital devices, including hard disks, mobiles, and laptops, which contain a substantial amount of data. Investigation and trials related to such digital matters are time-consuming. Additionally, the investigation includes the examination of OMR sheets, along with voice-matching.

The Congress government had disbanded the commission soon after it assumed power. This decision came after it was confirmed that papers for 14 competitive examinations held by the selection commission, Hamirpur, during the previous administration had been leaked, resulting in 65 arrests and a probe against 200 individuals.

