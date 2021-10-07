Probe marked against ‘dummy admissions’ in Ludhiana government primary school

Acting on a complaint regarding alleged dummy admissions in Government Primary School, Giaspura, the state government has marked an inquiry to district education officer, senior secondary, Ludhiana.

The school education secretary has asked DEO Lakhvir Singh Samra to conduct a probe and submit his findings by October 15.

A Barnala-based RTI activist Sat Pal Goyal, in a complaint to the chief minister and education secretary, had alleged that 50% of the admissions in Giaspura primary school are ‘dummy’.

“The school head is charging ₹600 per student for uniforms, against the actual rate of ₹400. The grants sent by the government for uniforms and mid-day meal scheme, are also being siphoned off by the school authorities by showing these dummy admissions.”

School head Nisha Rani refuted the allegations.

“This is not the first time Goyal has complained against our school. An inquiry regarding the same was recently conducted by a team formed by DEO primary following his complaint. The team randomly called parents of students to check if their admissions were valid. We were given a clean chit. I am not bothered about any inquiry since I am performing my duties honestly and sincerely,” said Rani.

She added that the school has 4,828 students in all, of which 3,600 are in Classes 1 to 5. “At times, some students are absent but at least 3,400 students turn up for classes every day,” claimed Rani.

On the allegations of mid-day meal fraud, she said, “We get ration and funds to feed students of Classes 1 to 5 but we ensure that students of LKG and UKG also get the benefit.”

On school uniforms, she said, “There is no fraud; ₹600 is the exact cost of the uniform.”

When contacted, Goyal said, “The school head is committing the fraud in connivance with senior officials of the education department. I will move court in case of unfair probe by the department.”