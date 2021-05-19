Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Probe reports never blamed Badals for firing incidents: Majithia
Probe reports never blamed Badals for firing incidents: Majithia

The Akali leader threw a challenge to his political opponents to submit an evidence in the HC or seek forgiveness
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday said that contrary to the Congress leaders’ claims, the reports by Justice Ranjit Singh Commission and the SIT led by Kunwar Vijay Pratap never blamed then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his deputy Sukhbir Singh Badal for the 2015 police firing incidents.

Addressing the media at party headquarters in Chandigarh, Majithia said: “Both the reports didn’t indict the then CM and his deputy. The SIT relied on the commission’s recommendations, and the Haryana high court recently rejected the SIT report.”

The Akali leader threw a challenge to his political opponents to submit an evidence in the HC or seek forgiveness. “Capt Amarinder Singh, state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, cabinet ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Charanjit Singh Channi, besides former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu owe an explanation to the people of Punjab as it is a sacrilege not to use the evidence in order to punish the guilty.”

Attacking Sidhu, Majithia claimed that the Congress MLA was seen touching feet of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and comparing him to Guru Nanak in a video grab.

