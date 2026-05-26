Probing terror funding case, NIA searches 3 locations in Valley

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at three locations in the Valley in connection with a terror-funding case linked with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) organisation. The searches, conducted at three locations in Srinagar and Shopian districts of Kashmir, led to the recovery of several incriminating financial documents and electronic gadgets suspected to be related with the activities of JeI and its various trusts and associations in J&K.

The federal anti-terror agency has been probing the separatist and secessionist activities of Jamaat-e-Islami. (HT File)

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The NIA in a statement said that it has been probing the separatist and secessionist activities of JeI, declared an unlawful association under the UAPA.

NIA officials carried out searches at the Darul Uloom Sirajul Uloom, a school in the Imam Sahib area of Shopian, which was declared an “illegal entity” last month, official sources said. Searches were also conducted at the residence of the former JeI chief, Shahzada Aurangzeb, at Molu Chitragam in the district, and at the Jamiat ul Banaat, a religious school for girls in Srinagar’s Lal Bazar area.

The federal anti-terror agency has been probing the separatist and secessionist activities of JeI, declared an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.The investigations so far have revealed that JeI was actively involved in collecting terror funds and fuelling terrorism in the Valley and other parts of India.”It was engaged in collecting funds domestically and internationally in the name of donations for charity and welfare activities, such as health and education.

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{{^usCountry}} “It was diverting such funds towards violent and secessionist activities, and also channelling them to proscribed terrorist organisations such as the Hizbul-Mujahideen (HM) and others through well-organised networks of cadres,” an NIA statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was diverting such funds towards violent and secessionist activities, and also channelling them to proscribed terrorist organisations such as the Hizbul-Mujahideen (HM) and others through well-organised networks of cadres,” an NIA statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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