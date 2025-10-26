‘Procedural lapses by cops’: Court grants bail to snatching accused in Panchkula

The sessions court in Panchkula has granted bail to a 35-year-old woman from Barnala, Punjab, after observing that the police failed to follow the procedure prescribed by law in a snatching case.

The woman, identified as Chhinder Kaur, was booked under Sections 304 and 317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with offences related to snatching and handling stolen property. She was arrested on September 27 by the Mansa Devi Complex police station.

In an order passed on October 23, sessions judge Ved Parkash Sirohi noted that the police did not conduct a test identification parade (TIP) of the petitioner after her arrest, as per the procedure prescribed by law. “Therefore, the identity of the petitioner is a debatable issue,” the court observed.

The judge also noted that the gold chain has already been recovered and that “nothing remains to be recovered from the possession of the petitioner.” The court further took into account that Kaur has no previous criminal history.

The court also recorded that the investigating officer stated the investigation had been completed and that a report under Section 193(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, would soon be submitted to the court.

Taking into account all circumstances, the court allowed the bail application of the accused.

According to the FIR, complainant Ajay stated that on September 27 (during Navratri), at around 1 pm, he and his family had gone to the Mata Mansa Devi temple to pay obeisance when an unknown person snatched a 15gm gold chain from his neck inside the temple complex.

During the hearing, the defence counsel argued that Kaur had no role in the crime and that the police had falsely implicated her by planting the gold chain. He also emphasised that since no TIP was conducted, the prosecution failed to establish her identity. The petitioner has been in custody since September 28.

The public prosecutor, however, opposed the bail plea, asserting that the petitioner had snatched the gold chain, which was recovered from her possession pursuant to her disclosure statement. Therefore, she does not deserve the concession of bail.