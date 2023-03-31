Process to curb apartmentalisation in Haryana may be hijacked by builders’ lobby: Gen VP Malik

Former chief of Army Staff General (retd) VP Malik has expressed apprehensions that the exercise seeking amendments to the government’s policy regarding stilt plus four-storey residential projects will be hijacked by builders/property dealers’ lobby.

The former Chief of Army Staff, who lives in Sector 6, Panchkula, was on Thursday interacting with mediapersons over the approach of the committee set up to look into the government’s policy. He had held a meeting with Raghvendra Rao, chairman of the expert committee, on Tuesday.

In the wake of increasing voices against stilt + four floor constructions in the sectors under Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the Haryana government in February had decided not to entertain new applications or building plans of such buildings till further orders. Fresh decision will be taken based on the recommendations of the committee.

Gen Malik alleged that the Haryana government was “showing sympathy towards the builders’ lobby”.

“We are talking about the old sectors, so scientific approach must be adopted to get a proper assessment of the current residential challenges being faced by residents and the possible degradation of the current situation,” said Gen Malik, adding, “The town planning department is processing the whole issue and all members of the committee are from the department. We want the process to be transparent.”

“During the meeting, it was pointed out that other stakeholders have not been made a part of this study, such as electricity and water departments, whose feeders and substations will have additional load requirements,” said Deepak Sharma, resident of Sector 2, Panchkula.

SK Nayar, president of Citizens’ Welfare Association, added, “HSVP is acting like property dealers and is focusing on earning more money. The master plan of Panchkula has been entirely violated.”

He added, “More than 500 four-storey buildings have come up in Panchkula in various sectors during the past couple of years and several more are under construction. Because of such buildings, residents are deprived of basic amenities and huge cracks have appeared in adjoining houses.”

