Process to move Ludhiana street vendors to designated sites to begin within week

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 23, 2023 02:14 AM IST

Ludhiana MC officials emphasised on the importance of relocating street vendors to the designated sites, highlighting that the action will benefit both the vendors and the flow of traffic

Vendors in the city will soon move to designated street vending zones located at various areas across the city. The same was announced at the municipal corporation (MC) town vending committee (TVC) meeting at their Zone A office.

Civic body officials emphasised on the importance of relocating street vendors to the designated sites, highlighting that the action will benefit both the vendors and the flow of traffic. Representatives from various street vendor associations, meanwhile, also gave their consent for the initiative.

The relocation process is now expected to commence within a week’s time.

Sharing details about the proposed move, MC tehbazaari wing in-charge joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh said as many as 64 street vending zones have been notified in the city in the past — adding that vendors have been directed to shift to around two dozen sites in the first phase.

Singh added that the civic body will help vendors in dealing with the teething issues and that vendors have given consent for shifting to the new sites.

Apart from the 64 notified street vending zones, he added, officials have also proposed around a dozen more sites that can be developed as vending zones.

Discussions were also held about new vending zones and suggestions submitted by the members of TVC will be incorporated before finalising the sites. Efforts are also being made to identify more sites to be developed as vending zones in the city.

Zonal commissioners Neeraj Jain, Sonam Chaudhary, Jasdev Sekhon, councillor Baljinder Bunty, municipal secretary TS Panchhi and members of different street vendor associations among others were also present in the meeting.

