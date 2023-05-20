Ludhiana: Proclaimed offender held in 3-yr-old rape case

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 20, 2023 10:36 PM IST

The accused has been identified as Sooraj of Patna in Bihar, who was living here in Prem Nagar of Dhandhari Khurd

The Focal Point police on Saturday arrested a proclaimed offender wanted by the police in a three-year-old rape case.

A case under section 376 of the IPC and section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was lodged against him at Focal Point police station on February 23, 2020. (iStock)

The accused along with his three aides, including a woman, had raped a 17-year-old girl after holding her captive for five days.

A case under section 376 of the IPC and section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was lodged against him at Focal Point police station on February 23, 2020. Three of his aides were arrested by the police, while he was on the run.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO, Focal Point police station, stated that the police arrested the accused following a tip-off.

Topics
patna
