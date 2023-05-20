Ludhiana: Proclaimed offender held in 3-yr-old rape case

The Focal Point police on Saturday arrested a proclaimed offender wanted by the police in a three-year-old rape case. A case under section 376 of the IPC and section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was lodged against him at Focal Point police station on February 23, 2020. (iStock)

The accused has been identified as Sooraj of Patna in Bihar, who was living here in Prem Nagar of Dhandhari Khurd.

The accused along with his three aides, including a woman, had raped a 17-year-old girl after holding her captive for five days.

A case under section 376 of the IPC and section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was lodged against him at Focal Point police station on February 23, 2020. Three of his aides were arrested by the police, while he was on the run.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO, Focal Point police station, stated that the police arrested the accused following a tip-off.

