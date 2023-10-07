Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Proclamation proceedings initiated against two terrorists in Shopian

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Oct 08, 2023 05:02 AM IST

Shopian senior superintendent of police (SSP) Tanushree said that the duo has been evading arrest and a non-bailable open warrant was issued against them on September 6

Police on Saturday initiated proclamation proceedings against two terrorists active in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said.

Police spokesperson said that they used drum beaters to announce the ongoing efforts to apprehend the duo. (iStock)

“Police and revenue department has initiated proclamation proceedings under Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against Bilal Ahmad Bhat of Cheki Cholen and Abid Ramzan Sheikh, allegedly involved in acts of terrorism for offences in relation to cases registered at the Shopian police station,” a police spokesperson said.

Shopian senior superintendent of police (SSP) Tanushree said that the duo has been evading arrest and a non-bailable open warrant was issued against them on September 6. She added that the proclamation notice issued by an NIA court was pasted and circulated at their residences and other prominent places in their native villages.

Police spokesperson said that they used drum beaters to announce the ongoing efforts to apprehend the duo.

