Procurement: 13,697-cr paid to wheat farmers in Punjab

The Punjab Government has paid ₹13,697 crore to farmers for the purchase of wheat till Monday.

Food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said this is the highest minimum support price (MSP) payment made to farmers till April 25 in the past one decade and three times the last year’s figures of ₹4,754.42 crore.

Since the launch of procurement on April 1, state agencies have purchased 86 lakh tonnes of wheat against the total arrivals of 91 lakh tonnes. Private players have procured another 4.6 lakh tonnes, taking the total to about 90.4 lakh tonnes.

“The record-breaking payment is a result of the meticulous arrangements made by the state government in mandis throughout the state on the strict directions of the chief minister,” said the minister.