Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Procurement: 13,697-cr paid to wheat farmers in Punjab
chandigarh news

Procurement: 13,697-cr paid to wheat farmers in Punjab

Since the launch of procurement on April 1, state agencies have purchased 86 lakh tonnes of wheat against the total arrivals of 91 lakh tonnes in Punjab
The Punjab Government has paid 13,697 crore to farmers for the purchase of wheat till Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 10:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab Government has paid 13,697 crore to farmers for the purchase of wheat till Monday.

Food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said this is the highest minimum support price (MSP) payment made to farmers till April 25 in the past one decade and three times the last year’s figures of 4,754.42 crore.

Since the launch of procurement on April 1, state agencies have purchased 86 lakh tonnes of wheat against the total arrivals of 91 lakh tonnes. Private players have procured another 4.6 lakh tonnes, taking the total to about 90.4 lakh tonnes.

“The record-breaking payment is a result of the meticulous arrangements made by the state government in mandis throughout the state on the strict directions of the chief minister,” said the minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP