Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Produce EPIC at polling station: EC to voters ahead of Ellenabad bypoll
chandigarh news

Produce EPIC at polling station: EC to voters ahead of Ellenabad bypoll

In case of EPIC, if there is a clerical error or spelling mistake, it should be ignored provided the identity of the elector can be established by the EPIC. (Getty Images)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 12:36 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Election Commission (EC) has directed voters to produce elector’s photo identity card (EPIC) for their identification at the polling station before casting their votes.

The voters will cast their votes on October 30 in the Ellenabad assembly bypoll in Sirsa district of Haryana.

An official spokesperson of the Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) said if the electors are unable to produce the EPIC, they will have to produce an alternative photo identity documents such as Aadhaar card, MNREGA job card, passbooks, driving license, PAN card, passport, or pension document with photograph for establishing their identity.

The spokesperson said in case of EPIC, if there is a clerical error or spelling mistake, it should be ignored provided the identity of the elector can be established by the EPIC.

If the voter produces an EPIC which has been issued by the electoral registration officer of another assembly constituency, such EPIC will also be accepted for identification provided the name of the elector finds its place in the electoral roll pertaining to the polling station where the elector has turned up for voting.

