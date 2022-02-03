Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Production and use of banned plastic bags: NGO members continue weekly protest outside PPCB, Ludhiana MC offices
chandigarh news

Production and use of banned plastic bags: NGO members continue weekly protest outside PPCB, Ludhiana MC offices

Members of the Jalandhar based NGO Action Group Against Plastic Pollution continued their weekly protest outside PPCB, Ludhiana MC offices over the bodies’ alleged failure to stop the production and use of banned plastic bags; they also announced the decision to submit complaints with local bodies department
NGO members continued weekly protest outside PPCB, Ludhiana MC offices over the bodies’ alleged failure to stop the production and use of banned plastic bags. (HT File)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 12:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Continuing the weekly protest against the Municipal Corporation (MC) and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) authorities over their alleged failure to impose a ban on plastic carry bags in the city, members of Jalandhar based non-governmental organisation (NGO) Action Group Against Plastic Pollution (AGAPP) staged a protest outside MC zone D office on Wednesday.

The protesting members later submitted a memorandum with the office of MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal.

The NGO members have been protesting outside the PPCB office for the last two weeks, having staged similar demonstrations outside the MC office in preceding weeks.

Members of another NGO Fikar-e-hondh led by Sukhwinder Lally also joined the protest.

The major concern for protesters remains the PPCB and civic body’s respective failure to stop the manufacturing and the usage of the banned carry bags, which were banned by the state in April 2016.

AGAPP member Gunwant Singh said they despite their month-long protest, during which they also submitted a memorandum with MC Commission on January 22, the authorities have failed to act on the issue.

“We will continue to stage weekly protests outside the offices of PPCB and MC until the ban is imposed in the industrial hub of the state, as not only the environment, but human lives are also being impacted because of the use to use of plastic. The government should encourage the public to use compostable bags,” Singh added.

NGO to submit complaint with local bodies department, Election Commission of India

Speaking about their future course of action, Singh said they have planned to submit a complaint with the local bodies department and Election Commission of India on Friday, seeking a ban on plastic carry bags.

“We will also demand that the political parties should also be stopped from using plastic during campaigning for the upcoming elections,” he added.

