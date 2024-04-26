Prof Arvind’s tenure ends, IAS officer KK Yadav to take charge as acting V-C of Punjabi University

With Punjabi University vice-chancellor (V-C) Prof Arvind’s three-year tenure coming to an end on Thursday, senior IAS officer and secretary higher education KK Yadav is set to take charge as the acting V-C on Friday. Punjabi University vice-chancellor (V-C) Prof Arvind’s three-year tenure came to an end on Thursday. (HT File)

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is the varsity’s chancellor, has given Yadav the additional charge of Punjabi University V-C for three months, starting April 26, as the government cannot make new appointments till the model code of conduct is in place.

In his parting speech, Prof Arvind, who is a quantum physics scientist, said that in the last three years, he did his best to put the university’s academic, financial, and administrative condition back on track.

“When I joined in 2021, the monthly grant from the state government was merely ₹9 crore. Now, it is ₹30 crore,” said Prof Arvind.

On where he is headed next, Prof Arvind said he will be getting back to research at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali.

Meanwhile, the teaching and non-teaching staff of the university staged a protest and locked the varsity’s entrance gate on Thursday morning, demanding extension of Prof Arvind’s tenure.