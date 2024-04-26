 Prof Arvind’s tenure ends, IAS officer KK Yadav to take charge as acting V-C of Punjabi University - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prof Arvind’s tenure ends, IAS officer KK Yadav to take charge as acting V-C of Punjabi University

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Apr 26, 2024 08:14 AM IST

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is the varsity’s chancellor, has given Yadav the additional charge of Punjabi University V-C for three months, starting April 26, as the government cannot make new appointments till the model code of conduct is in place.

With Punjabi University vice-chancellor (V-C) Prof Arvind’s three-year tenure coming to an end on Thursday, senior IAS officer and secretary higher education KK Yadav is set to take charge as the acting V-C on Friday.

Punjabi University vice-chancellor (V-C) Prof Arvind’s three-year tenure came to an end on Thursday. (HT File)
Punjabi University vice-chancellor (V-C) Prof Arvind’s three-year tenure came to an end on Thursday. (HT File)

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is the varsity’s chancellor, has given Yadav the additional charge of Punjabi University V-C for three months, starting April 26, as the government cannot make new appointments till the model code of conduct is in place.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

In his parting speech, Prof Arvind, who is a quantum physics scientist, said that in the last three years, he did his best to put the university’s academic, financial, and administrative condition back on track.

“When I joined in 2021, the monthly grant from the state government was merely 9 crore. Now, it is 30 crore,” said Prof Arvind.

On where he is headed next, Prof Arvind said he will be getting back to research at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali.

Meanwhile, the teaching and non-teaching staff of the university staged a protest and locked the varsity’s entrance gate on Thursday morning, demanding extension of Prof Arvind’s tenure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Prof Arvind’s tenure ends, IAS officer KK Yadav to take charge as acting V-C of Punjabi University
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On