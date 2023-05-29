Driver assaulted, robbed of his car in Ambala

A professional driver from Kurukshetra was allegedly attacked and robbed of his car by four men near Pakki Sarai in Ambala Cantonment while he was on his way to the railway station on Saturday evening. A professional driver from Kurukshetra was allegedly attacked and robbed of his car by four men near Pakki Sarai in Ambala Cantonment while he was on his way to the railway station on Saturday evening. (Representational image)

The victim, Jitender, is a resident of Shahbad town. On Saturday, his father received a call from his brother, informing about a Chandigarh-bound passenger from the Cantt railway station in the evening.

Jitender told the police that as per request, he left for the railway station and when he was less than a kilometre away from the station, two men attacked him around 5.15 pm.

“One of them banged on the door and asked me to step down while the other one hit me on my arm using a trowel-like weapon. I was forced to get off the car and they took away the keys. One of them drove my car towards Chandigarh/Patiala and the other one ran to the other side of the road where two bike-borne men were waiting for him. The trio sped their bike towards Shahbad,” his statement reads.

The attackers also took away his driving licence, registration certificate, Aadhaar Card and PAN Card that was kept in the car.

On his complaint, a case was registered under Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 379B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching) of the IPC at Parao police station on Saturday, the police said.

3 held with 5 stolen bikes in Panchkula

Panchkula : One person was arrested and two juveniles were apprehended after the police recovered five stolen motorcycles from the accused.

As per police, the accused Sakhir Alam, alias Mota of Lohgarh village, Pinjore, who originally hails from Bijnore, had stolen a motorcycle in Model Town, Pinjore, on April 29. A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Pinjore police station. This motorcycle was recovered while the accused was arrested by the police. Another motorcycle stolen on May 1 near Prince Guest House Thapli was also recovered.

Three other motorcycles have also been recovered. The accused will be presented in court on Monday while the two juveniles were apprehended and sent to the correction home in Ambala.

As per police officials, he had used the two juveniles for conducting recce. He used to sell the stolen motorcycles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON