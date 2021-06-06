Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Profiteering during pandemic: Sukhbir to stage dharna outside Balbir Sidhu’s house

SAD demands minister’s immediate dismissal as well a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the sale of Covid vaccines to private hospitals
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 12:46 AM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday announced to hold a dharna in front of the residence of health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu at Mohali on June 7 to demand his immediate dismissal as well a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the sale of Covid vaccines to private hospitals.

According to a party release, Sukhbir will lead the two-hour dharna, to be attended by senior leadership of the party including MLAs, former legislators and district presidents.

Party spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said though the Congress government admitted that it had wrongfully sold 80,000 vaccine doses received from the Centre to private hospitals at a premium, it had not taken any action against those responsible for the corrupt and inhuman act. “No action has been initiated against health minister Balbir Sidhu who is directly responsible for diverting vaccine doses to private facilities, which charged 1,560 to 2,000 per dose from the people. It is clear that chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh is shielding a corrupt minister,” said Cheema.

Youth Akali Dal (YAD) president Parambans Singh Romana said they will file a criminal complaint against Balbir Sidhu for selling 80,000 vaccine doses to private facilities.

