Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit: State to hold 4 sector-specific investor summits every year: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that the state government would organise sector-wise investors’ summits every quarter of the year in the cities and town of Punjab to woo the industry for investing in the state. He was addressing industrialists and delegates on the valedictory function of two-day 5th Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit, 2023 organised at Indian School of Business, Mohali. Mann was addressing industrialists and delegates on the valedictory function of two-day 5th Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit, 2023 organised at Indian School of Business, Mohali. (HT File Photo)

Thanking the corporate houses and entrepreneurs, the CM said he wants the industry to set shop in Punjab requesting them not to go to other states, offering to match the incentives offered by the other states. “Let us known what other states are offering, we will match the same here,” he told.

“Apart from offering you the ease of doing business we will offer speed of business,” he added. According to the CM, by investing in Punjab, the industry will give jobs to the youth of state and help them keep away from drug. “By setting shop here you are doing a service to the state,” he added. During my campaign ahead of the state polls last February, I promised people of the state to make youth of the state replace (drug) syringes with lunch boxes and the investors would make the promise a reality,” said the CM.

He said Punjab is the hub of manufacturing sector and leads the country in sectors like pharma, IT. He gave a commitment to make state a hub of healthcare sector on a global level. The CM and the investment promotion minister Anmol Gagan Mann lauded the role played by the invest Punjab team for successfully organising the event.

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahni lauded the chief minister for taking path breaking initiatives for promoting industry. He announced that ten-member delegation from Hinduja group has offered invest ₹2,000 crore in micro-finance sector to support self-help groups in rural Punjab and has also offered to finance tractors and bailers to manage paddy stubble. “The Mann government has offered Ashok Leyland to set up assembly line in Punjab in electric vehicle sector. JK group is setting shop corrugated box industry in the state,” he added.

He clarified that the existing industry in the state should not have apprehension as the state government will take care of them adequately along with the upcoming companies setting up industry. He announced to open skill development centre in Ludhiana to give training to 5,000 youth annually. CM will inaugurate the centre on Baisakhi.

Speaking on the occasion Trident group head Rajinder Gupta said that Bathinda, Mansa, Sangrur and Barnala districts of Malwa belt of Punjab has potential and the area provides committed and skilled work force. He announced expansion plans of ₹1,500 crore next one year.

According to Sanchit Jain of Vardhman group, the company manufactures steel for Toyota company to support its global operations and the company is planning to expand by investing ₹600 crore in the near future. Bhavdeep Sardana of Sukhjit Starch suggested the government to be open to suggestions and implement what industry asks for betterment of the larger industry.

Chairperson Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Punjab state Amit Thapar said he plans to expand operation by investing ₹270 crore into the existing acro-wool business and give employment to 1,500 youth. “The endeavour should be from making progressive to prosperous Punjab,” he said.

