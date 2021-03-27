Project to provide 24/7 water supply to Chandigarh will start from Feb 2022

Work on the pan-city 24/7 water supply project will start from February 2022.

This is as per the project timeline finalised during the four-day visit of the representatives of the French firm Agence Française de Development (AFD) to the city.

The Chandigarh Smart City Ltd (CSCL) is get about ₹400 crore loan from AFD and around ₹100 crore grant from the European Union (EU) to execute this project.

During their visit, which had started on March 23, the French team held multiple meetings with municipal corporation and CSCL officials to discuss credit and grant facility agreement. On the concluding day of the visit on Friday, the rollout plan for the ambitious project was finalised.

As per the timeline agreed upon, the municipal corporation (MC) and the AFD will sign the project agreement in April. For this, an agenda will be brought for approval of the MC general house in April.

Thereafter, the AFD and the central government will sign the final agreement in May, said KK Yadav, MC commissioner.

The project tender documents will be released in September this year, and the technical assistant from the AFD will come by October.

By December this year, AFD will release ₹43 crore and around ₹9 crore will be released by the EU as the first installment for the project, said Yadav.

To speed up the project, the AFD has agreed to the MC’s request of starting some aspects of the project before the final agreement document is approved, which includes taking on board services of procurement experts and long-term technical consultants. “They have agreed to reimburse the amount and incorporate the provision for the same in the project agreement,” said Yadav.

This will help the streamlining of the project’s technical aspects even as the process for the project agreement runs in parallel,” said a CSCL official.

In the meetings spanned over four days, sessions with prospective bidders were also held to share with their capacities and requirements.

The AFD under the government of France, in December, approved around ₹410-crore loan and the European Union (EU) sanctioned ₹96 crore grant for the Chandigarh MC for the first-of-its kind ambitious 24X7 water supply project and communicated the same to the Government of India. This is for the first time in the northern region of the country that any city has received this much money from a foreign agency for a project.