Pro-Khalistan graffiti found near Bhagat Singh’s statue in Ferozepur village

Pro-Khalistan graffiti was found scrawled near Bhagat Singh’s statue at Mudki village, 16 kilometres from the Ferozepur district headquarters, police said on Friday.

Police are scanning the area’s CCTV footage to identify the miscreants, said deputy superintendent of police Sandeep Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read: Patiala police arrest duo for pasting Khalistan posters on temple wall)

The DSP said that the miscreants used a black spray to scrawl the graffiti on a median near a roadside memorial dedicated to the martyr.

Earlier, on June 13, pro-Khalistan graffiti was found scrawled and posters pasted on the boundary wall of the office of the divisional railway manager, Ferozepur. Similar incidents have been reported in other parts of Punjab as well.

Police have also made a few arrests in these incidents, which have been attributed to a conspiracy hatched by US-based banned secessionist group Sikhs for Justice.