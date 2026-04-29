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Pro-Khalistan terror module behind Patiala rail track blast, 4 arrested: Police

It is second such attempt in Punjab in past three months targeting freight rail corridor track; hand grenade, two .30-bore pistols, ammunition and sophisticated communication equipment seized

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 05:54 am IST
By Karam Prakash, Patiala
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Police on Tuesday unearthed a pro-Khalistan terror module, backed by Pakistan’s ISI and arrested four men following a botched sabotage attempt on the Rajpura-Shambhu railway line on Monday night.

A search operation is underway on a railway track following a blast on a railway track, in Patiala, in Samba on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Ajay Kumar)

The breakthrough came after a suspected bomber, Jagroop Singh of Panjwar Khurd in Tarn Taran district, was killed when his explosive device detonated prematurely during an attempt to target the freight track near Bathonia village.

The explosion, which occurred around 10pm on Monday, caused minor damage to the freight rail corridor track and briefly disrupted train movement before services were restored after emergency repairs.

It was the second such attempt in the past three months, targeting the freight rail corridor track. Earlier on January 23, a blast on a dedicated freight corridor railway track in Fatehgarh Sahib district’s Sirhind had damaged the engine of a train and left its pilot injured.

Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varun Sharma and deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Kuldeep Chahal confirmed that the module, linked to pro-Khalistani elements, was dismantled within 12 hours of the incident.

Subsequent raids led to the seizure of a hand grenade, two .30-bore pistols, ammunition and sophisticated communication equipment used to coordinate with foreign handlers.

Officials say the group operated under a radical outfit, named Chalda Vaheer Chakarwarti, Attariye, which facilitated terror training for radicalised youth in Malaysia.

DIG Chahal said the blast took place before a coal-laden train on the stretch passed along the stretch. The loco pilot felt some jerk and then he raised the alarm, alerting the authorities, the DIG added.

He further said prima facie it appears Jagroop was not alone at the time of planting the explosive. “There was likely another suspect present when the device was being planted,” he said, adding that the accomplice is yet to be identified.

Chahal confirmed that the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) using RDX, but declined to specify how much explosive material was involved. He added that the matter had already been referred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further investigation.

A Government Railway Police official said repair work on the track was undertaken and rail traffic has been restored.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karam Prakash

Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Pro-Khalistan terror module behind Patiala rail track blast, 4 arrested: Police
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Pro-Khalistan terror module behind Patiala rail track blast, 4 arrested: Police
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