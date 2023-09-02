Chandigarh admn puts locks on business complex in Industrial Area

Nearly two weeks after it served a notice on Berkeley Square, a prominent commercial complex in Industrial Area, for violating environmental norms, the UT administration on Friday sealed the property on the directions of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC). Chandigarh administration sealed the Berkeley Square for violating environmental norms. (HT Photo)

The committee has also directed the directors of Berkeley Realtech Ltd to deposit an environmental compensation of ₹3.75 lakh as per the order of the National Green Tribunal within 15 days.

Constructed on around five acres in Industrial Area, Phase 1, the complex is owned by RSA Motors, a firm promoted by Ranjeev Dahuja.

Deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said the sub-divisional magistrate (East) sealed the commercial complex on the orders of CPCC.

In the order issued by TC Nautiyal, member secretary, CPCC, during a surprise inspection carried out on July 14, several violations came to fore — such as changing/enhancing the scope of work than what was mentioned in the environmental clearance (EC) granted in 2015.

It says additions have been made in the form of a restaurant, service station, paint booth and another diesel generator set of 320 KVA capacity on the premises of the existing unit.

It mentions that EC was subject to obtaining prior clearance from forestry and wildlife angle, including from the standing committee of the National Board of Wildlife, as applicable before starting the operation of the project. The order underlines that EC was granted for commercial projects, comprising offices and retail, and it should have been obtained again in case scope of work had changed.

As per the order, opportunities of personal hearings were also given by the CPCC chairman to Berkeley Realtech Ltd on August 22 and 25 to explain their stand in this matter. The personal hearings were attended by Ranjeev Dahuja, director of the unit, but he was unable to give justification for the violations.

So, it was concluded that the unit at the site, formerly M/s Berkeley Realtech Limited and now claimed to be M/s RSA Motors Pvt Ltd, has violated the provisions of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981; Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and charges levelled in the July 20 show-cause notice are affirmed.

As such, UT directed the authorities concerned to disconnect the supply of electricity and water to the property with immediate effect, while directing SDM East to seal it with immediate effect.

As per firm’s own statement in the Punjab and Haryana high court, over 50 business houses are running their offices from the multi-tower complex with 400-500 employees.

