Properties of 3 J&K Ghaznavi Force operatives in Ramban attached

In a massive crackdown on the terror ecosystem, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday attached the properties of three terror operatives, who owed allegiance to Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force, in Gool area of Ramban district, said officials. The attacked property of a Ghaznavi Force operative in Ramban. (HT File)

“The immovable properties of three persons who were involved in throwing a grenade at Ind Police Post in Gool on August 2, last year, were attached by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of J&K Police today,” said Ramban senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohita Sharma.

They owed allegiance to Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force, she added.

The attached properties include a single-storey house of Abdul Majid Lone at Sesal, Ind, a single-storey house of Mohammed Farooq and a chemist shop (both at Khachhar Market in Gool) of Shahdin Padyar.

These properties were attached in the presence of a magistrate, naib tehsildar, Nazar Mohammed, on the orders of SDPO, Gool, Nihar Ranjan.

The orders were sanctioned by director general of police Dilbagh Singh under the Explosive Substance Act, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967 and Prevention of Damage of Public Property (PDPP) Act.

This afternoon, a team of the SIU led by Ramban assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Gaurav Mahajan under the supervision of Ramban SSP Mohita Sharma went to the three specific locations with a strong posse of securitypersons and pasted notices on the houses.

Drum beaters also announced the proclamation in the presence of sarpanches, panches and chowkidars.

Through the notices, the owners of these properties have been restrained from transferring, leasing out, disposing off, changing its nature or dealing with the said property in any manner without the permission of J&K Police or the designated authority.

Ramban SSP Mohita Sharma said that anyone who tries to attempt terrorism and supports terror activities in any manner shall be dealt with sternly under the law of the land.

“We have prepared a list of overground workers of terrorists and many have been booked under the Public Safety Act,” she added.

On February 17, the Union home ministry declared Khalistan Tiger Force, and Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force as terrorist organisations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, UAPA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON