Properties of drug accused razed in Anantnag, Shopian

he authorities in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and Shopian districts carried out an extensive demolition drive on Wednesday, levelling several properties belonging to alleged drug dealers and peddlers.

A demolition drive underway against illegal properties built by alleged drug peddlers at Bijbehara in Anantnag district on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

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The operation, carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in coordination with the civil administration, is part of a broader 100-day government programme aimed at eradicating the drug menace across the Union Territory.

In the Sangam area along National Highway (NH-44), officials demolished illegal structures worth crores built on state land under Khasra No. 319. These establishments, which operated as roadside eateries, were linked to individuals with multiple records under the NDPS Act. Among the targeted sites was Kashmir Restaurant, owned by Gul Mohammad Mir and his son Bashir Ahmad Mir, both named in various drug-related FIRs at the Bijbehara police station. Adjacent to it, Taj Restaurant, owned by Mohammad Maqbool Mir and his sons, was also razed due to their involvement in narcotics trafficking.

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{{^usCountry}} A third establishment, Mir Restaurant, belonging to their brother Amma Mir, was similarly destroyed after officials confirmed the structures were illegally erected without authorisation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third establishment, Mir Restaurant, belonging to their brother Amma Mir, was similarly destroyed after officials confirmed the structures were illegally erected without authorisation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A separate operation in the Wachi area of Zainapora, Shopian, resulted in the demolition of shops belonging to Abdul Hamid Ganie and Mohammad Ramzan Ganie. Both individuals are accused in active narcotics cases in the district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A separate operation in the Wachi area of Zainapora, Shopian, resulted in the demolition of shops belonging to Abdul Hamid Ganie and Mohammad Ramzan Ganie. Both individuals are accused in active narcotics cases in the district. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Local officials said these actions reinforce the administration’s commitment to dismantling the financial assets of the drug trade while reclaiming encroached state land used for criminal activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local officials said these actions reinforce the administration’s commitment to dismantling the financial assets of the drug trade while reclaiming encroached state land used for criminal activities. {{/usCountry}}

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