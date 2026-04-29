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Properties of drug accused razed in Anantnag, Shopian

Roadside eateries, commercial structures built on state land demolished as part of J&K govt’s 100-day anti-narcotics crackdown.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 04:52 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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he authorities in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and Shopian districts carried out an extensive demolition drive on Wednesday, levelling several properties belonging to alleged drug dealers and peddlers.

A demolition drive underway against illegal properties built by alleged drug peddlers at Bijbehara in Anantnag district on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

The operation, carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in coordination with the civil administration, is part of a broader 100-day government programme aimed at eradicating the drug menace across the Union Territory.

In the Sangam area along National Highway (NH-44), officials demolished illegal structures worth crores built on state land under Khasra No. 319. These establishments, which operated as roadside eateries, were linked to individuals with multiple records under the NDPS Act. Among the targeted sites was Kashmir Restaurant, owned by Gul Mohammad Mir and his son Bashir Ahmad Mir, both named in various drug-related FIRs at the Bijbehara police station. Adjacent to it, Taj Restaurant, owned by Mohammad Maqbool Mir and his sons, was also razed due to their involvement in narcotics trafficking.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Properties of drug accused razed in Anantnag, Shopian
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Properties of drug accused razed in Anantnag, Shopian
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