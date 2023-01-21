Properties of drug peddlers demolished in Hisar

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 21, 2023 10:30 PM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

In a joint operation, the district administration and the health department in Hisar on Saturday demolished the houses built illegally by drug peddlers.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the properties were built on the land of the health department behind the civil hospital and in Ambedkar Basti near Sunder Nagar.

“The properties were demolished of peddlers named Randhir alias Dheera, Ved alias Vedo, Balbir alias Bhala and Bimla, all residents of Ambedkar Basti. The action against the peddlers will be continued,” he added.

