Properties of drug peddlers demolished in Kaithal

Published on Oct 20, 2022 01:26 AM IST

The authorities claimed the two buildings were constructed illegally on panchayat land and belonged to the two drug peddlers

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: The administration of Kaithal district on Wednesday demolished the residences of two drug peddlers in Dabankheri village. The authorities claimed the two buildings were constructed illegally on panchayat land and belonged to Sewa Singh and Sahab Singh of the village. As many as four cases have been registered against Sewa Singh and five against Sahab Singh. However, officials had to face protest from the residents who opposed the demolition and police had to resort to mild lathi-charge.

