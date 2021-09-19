Property consultants seek Apartment Act in Chandigarh

A delegation of the Tricity Property Consultants Federation met UT adviser Dharam Pal on Saturday and submitted a memorandum seeking reimplementation of the Apartment Act in Chandigarh.

“We demanded that collection of stamp duty for execution of general power of attorney for blood relations be stopped,” said federation chairman Kamal Gupta.

He said the Supreme Court has asked Chandigarh to form a panel to look into property-related issues of citizens, and we want that at least three members on this panel should be from our organisation.

In the memorandum, the federation also urged that the Right to Service be implemented in the UT estate office, Chandigarh Housing Board and Chandigarh municipal corporation. Along with this, standard working instructions should be issued to all the three offices regarding property matters. The adviser said he would look into the issues raised by them.