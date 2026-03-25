Property dealer held for attack bid on son of Himachal CM’s media adviser

Shimla police on Tuesday said that they have arrested the prime accused in the alleged attack on Aryan Chauhan, the general secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress and son of Naresh Chauhan, the media adviser to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. During the precise police operation and subsequent raids, an illegal firearm and 10 live cartridges were also recovered from the possession of the accused. (File)

The incident took place on Friday evening near Mashobra when Aryan was headed to Shimla. The police subsequently registered a case and started the investigation.

According to police, the complainant alleged that three suspects intercepted him on Tarapur road and perpetrated an incident involving extortion and robbery against him. “During the probe, the prime conspirator—Manish Verma, alias Manu, of Theog in Shimla district and currently residing at Chakdehal Bhattakufer, Shimla, has now also been arrested,” Shimla police said.

The police further said that the accused works as a property dealer and contractor. “The investigation has revealed that Manu was, in fact, the mastermind behind this entire crime. He maintained constant surveillance on the daily activities of the victim, by gathering comprehensive details regarding his daily routine, commute timings, and frequented locations, he meticulously hatched the conspiracy to commit the kidnapping. The accused had planned to execute this crime in collusion with his co-accused accomplices,” police said.

During the precise police operation and subsequent raids, an illegal firearm and 10 live cartridges were also recovered from the possession of the accused.