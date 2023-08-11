Property dealer robbed of 1.05 crore at gunpoint in Sonepat

A property dealer was robbed of ₹1.05 crore by three persons at gunpoint in Sonepat’s Gohana on Wednesday night, said the police. On Wednesday night, the middleman, his brother Babla and one unidentified person took ₹ 1.05 crore from me at gunpoint and threatened me of dire consequences.

The incident took place when the property dealer, Rakesh of Kathura village in Gohana area, went to meet his one Raj Karan of Gohana to discuss a land deal.

“In June, Raj Karan told me that a man wanted to sell 10 acres of land and wanted to shift to another country. I asked him to make a land deal. On July 25, I gave ₹30 lakh to Raj Karan, who was the middleman to give the amount to the land owner. On Wednesday night, the middleman, his brother Babla and one unidentified person took ₹1.05 crore from me at gunpoint and threatened me of dire consequences,” the complainant said.

The Gohana police have registered a case of loot and other relevant sections of the IPC and made teams to arrest the robbers.

