chandigarh news

Property dispute: Bakery owner’s son shoots brother dead in Ludhiana

The owner of the chain, Lucky Bakery, Hardeep Singh had divided his property between his two sons 10 day ago, which led to a disagreement, culminating in the death of Hardeep’s younger son at the hands of his brother.
The family owns a bakery chain in Ludhiana; the victim was shot by his brother with his licenced revolver. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 02:46 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The son of a prominent businessman shot his younger brother dead over a property dispute at a posh residential locality in Basant Avenue on Monday.

The owner of the chain, Lucky Bakery, Hardeep Singh had divided his property between his two sons 10 day ago, which led to a disagreement, culminating in the death of Hardeep’s younger son at the hands of his brother.

The accused, Palwinder Singh, 38, of Sant Fateh Singh Nagar, fired three bullets at his brother Gagandeep Singh, 35, of Basant Avenue, one of which hit him in the head and killed him on the spot.

Station house officer, inspector Jagdev Singh, said Palwinder was upset with the division of property as he felt he had drawn the short end of the stick. “On Monday night, Palwinder went to Gagandeep’s house at Basant Avenue around 9pm. The brothers argued, but things turned ugly when Palwinder shot Gagandeep in front of his parents and wife with the victim’s licenced .32 bore pistol.”

Roopdeep Kaur, the victim’s wife, said Palwinder fired three shots. Her husband was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The accused fled from the spot, but the police arrested him on Tuesday. A murder case has been registered against him.

