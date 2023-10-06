Property registration with fake NOCs: Police seek inquiry report from Dera Bassi MC

Two days after the Dera Bassi police booked unidentified persons for registering properties using fake no-objection certificates (NOCs) after discovery of 169 such NOCs, police have now sought a detailed report of the inquiry conducted by the local municipal council (MC).

Police were alerted about the racket by the executive officer (EO) of Dera Bassi MC, following a complaint by Sumit Gupta, personal assistant of the Dera Bassi MLA, on September 6. Police have also requested the EO to provide the original complaint submitted by Gupta.

Moreover, police have further written to the Dera Bassi SDM to initiate a detailed internal probe. “A probe by the administration will be of great help in nabbing the culprits,” said a senior police officer.

Notably, Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain has already ordered a probe by the SDM into the matter.

Gupta had submitted an NOC/plot regularisation certificate to the EO, claiming it was fake. When verified, it was established that Dera Bassi MC did not issue the NOC on the basis of which property registration was done on August 10, 2023, by the Dera Bassi tehsildar.

On September 18, the EO summoned details of all property registrations done by Dera Bassi MC this year. During verification, out of the 815 cases examined between January 1 and August 31, 169 online NOCs were found to be fake, apart from four fake online maps and two offline permits.

The EO had submitted details of the fake documents with the police, following which a case under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of a valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently using a document as genuine) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on October 3.

Meanwhile, Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta said an internal probe in the case had been initiated. “We have summoned record of property registrations done in the past 18 months, besides the attached NOCs. The probe will help determine the common link and the areas where properties with fake NOCs are located,” the SDM said.

Meanwhile, according to sources, revenue officials fled the tehsil complex after a flying squad of Vigilance Bureau reached there on Thursday evening.

