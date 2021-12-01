Property tax OTS policy: Ludhiana MC receives 45 lakh on last day

The civic body received around 1,400 property tax returns amounting to ₹45 lakh on the last day of availing the one-time settlement scheme.

Officials said that over 92,000 property owners had failed to pay tax since 2013-14, of which over 23,700 people had defaulted in 2019-20. Defaulters collectively owe the MC ₹14 crore.

As per the one-time settlement scheme, tax defaulters who pay their pending tax by November 30 were to receive a 10% rebate. A penalty and interest waiver was also announced for those who had defaulted on their taxes in 2020-21, while those who had defaulted between 2013 to 2020 were provided a rebate of 10% on the cumulative amount, including the principal amount, penalty and interest.

As per the notification, no rebate will be offered in the month of December, and 5% penalty will be imposed on payment of tax in January and 10% penalty will be imposed in February 1 to March 31.

A 12% annual interest will be charged if the pending payment is made after December 31 but before March 31. The interest rate will increase to 18% on payment of tax after March 31.