Property tax OTS policy: Ludhiana MC receives 45 lakh on last day
Property tax OTS policy: Ludhiana MC receives 45 lakh on last day

Officials said that over 92,000 property owners had failed to pay the property tax since 2013-14, of which over 23,700 people had defaulted in 2019-20; defaulters collectively owe the Ludhiana MC 14 crore
As per the OTS policy, property tax defaulters who pay their pending tax to the Ludhiana MC by November 30 were to receive a 10% rebate. (Representative Image/HT File)
As per the OTS policy, property tax defaulters who pay their pending tax to the Ludhiana MC by November 30 were to receive a 10% rebate. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 02:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The civic body received around 1,400 property tax returns amounting to 45 lakh on the last day of availing the one-time settlement scheme.

Officials said that over 92,000 property owners had failed to pay tax since 2013-14, of which over 23,700 people had defaulted in 2019-20. Defaulters collectively owe the MC 14 crore.

As per the one-time settlement scheme, tax defaulters who pay their pending tax by November 30 were to receive a 10% rebate. A penalty and interest waiver was also announced for those who had defaulted on their taxes in 2020-21, while those who had defaulted between 2013 to 2020 were provided a rebate of 10% on the cumulative amount, including the principal amount, penalty and interest.

As per the notification, no rebate will be offered in the month of December, and 5% penalty will be imposed on payment of tax in January and 10% penalty will be imposed in February 1 to March 31.

A 12% annual interest will be charged if the pending payment is made after December 31 but before March 31. The interest rate will increase to 18% on payment of tax after March 31.

Wednesday, December 01, 2021
