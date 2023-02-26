Property tax progressive, to be used for people’s welfare: Kashmir Div comm

With the Jammu and Kashmir administration launching a massive campaign to clear the air about property tax being imposed in the UT, Kashmir divisional commissioner on Saturday termed the tax a “progressive tax” that will be used for the welfare and improving facilities for people.

With the Jammu and Kashmir administration launching a massive campaign to clear the air about property tax being imposed in the UT, Kashmir divisional commissioner on Saturday termed the tax a “progressive tax” that will be used for the welfare and improving facilities for people. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kashmir divisional commissioner VK Bidhuri, along with Srinagar municipal commissioner Amir Athar, while addressing a press conference in Srinagar, said that property tax is being imposed at every place in the country.

“J&K is the only place where this tax isn’t imposed. During anti-encroachment drive, many people told us that drive isn’t the way it is done in other parts of country. We agreed to that. So now, why are people imposing a tax that is being imposed everywhere in the country?”

The divisional commissioner said that 1/3rd of the population is already exempted from property tax. “Majority of the people have property on less than 1,000 square ft so they don’t have to pay any tax on that.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The J&K administration has launched a campaign to make people aware of property tax and remove misconceptions being spread about the tax.

Srinagar MC commissioner Amir Athar said the tax will be collected from April this year. “This money will be used to create better facilities for Srinagar MC and utilised on people welfare schemes.”

He said the revenue is 10% of what is required. “The tax will help in ensuring better services and facilities to people as the tax cannot be transferred to the central or state government and used for developmental purposes only. This will go directly into the Srinagar MC’s account,” he said.