Proposal for one menstrual leave per month to be put before Panjab University panel

After the committee formed by Panjab University (PU) to look into the menstrual leave issue had formed a sub-committee to draft a proposal for menstrual leave, sources confirmed that the varsity has proposed giving girl students one menstrual leave per month. Panjab University had formed a sub-committee to draft a proposal for menstrual leave. (HT File)

According to the information, the sub-committee has proposed that one leave per semester per subject be granted to girl students. This is on the condition that four maximum such leaves can be availed in the semester. The student will also have to inform within seven days that she has taken her menstrual leave for the month.

The proposal will now be put before the main committee chaired by the Dean of University Instruction (DUI) to take a decision on it. A meeting of the committee will be called, but after the PU convocation on March 7.

The matter of menstrual leaves was first raised by the National Students Union of India (NSUI), with it finding space in their list of key promises in the run-up to the 2023 student council elections. Singh had claimed that him winning the election shows the student’s sentiment towards this.

The committee had first met on January 24 while the sub committee was constituted on February 15.