Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Friday welcomed the Maharashtra government’s decision to constitute a committee for wider consultations with religious bodies, Sikh scholars and other stakeholders before introducing the proposed law on Takht Sri Hazur Sahib Management Board in the assembly.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Friday welcomed the Maharashtra government’s decision to constitute a committee for wider consultations with religious bodies, Sikh scholars and other stakeholders before introducing the proposed law on Takht Sri Hazur Sahib Management Board in the assembly. (File)

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His remarks came as several Punjab leaders, including former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal, Punjab cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema and Akali Dal Waris Punjab De leader Manpreet Singh Ayali, opposed the proposed law.

Harsimrat, the member of Parliament from Bathinda, appealed to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to retain Takht Sri Hazur Sahib Board’s autonomous character and withdraw the draft law seeking to “fill the board” with government nominees, while Seechewal urged that no amendments be made to the Nanded Sikh Gurdwara Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Act, 1956, and sought immediate intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

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{{^usCountry}} The Punjab leaders’ objections follow the Maharashtra cabinet’s June 22 approval of the decision to repeal the 1956 Act, and bring in a new law, the “Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Gurdwara Act”, which will pave the way for a new administrative framework governing the gurdwara board. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Punjab leaders’ objections follow the Maharashtra cabinet’s June 22 approval of the decision to repeal the 1956 Act, and bring in a new law, the “Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Gurdwara Act”, which will pave the way for a new administrative framework governing the gurdwara board. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhillon said he personally insisted that broader consultations must be undertaken with the Sikh Panth before any legislative framework concerning the administration of Takht Sri Hazur Sahib was finalised.

He said intervention was part of a high-level discussion facilitated by BJP national spokesperson RP Singh, who conveyed community concerns to the Maharashtra chief minister.

Responding promptly, Fadnavis deputed his cabinet colleague Chandrashekhar Bawankule to conduct detailed discussions on the matter, according to Dhillon.

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