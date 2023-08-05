Jammu: Police foil Congress’ protest march to Raj Bhawan

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday staged a protest against smart meters, inflated bills and proposed pre-paid billing system and tried to take out a march to Raj Bhawan.

Congress supporters stage a protest against the installation of smart meter, in Jammu on Friday. (ANI)

However, a strong posse of policemen foiled the attempt during which former minister Yogesh Sawhney fainted in a scuffle

The party activists led by president Vikar Rasool Wani, working president Raman Bhalla, former minister Sawhney and party’s chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma staged a protest against pre-paid smart meter system, unprecedented price rise.

They also protested against spiraling unemployment and property tax, besides seeking restoration of statehood and holding early assembly elections.

There was a minor scuffle with the police when the latter forcibly tried to prevent the march from proceeding towards Raj Bhawan.

Speaking to the reporters Wani lashed out at the BJP for harassing the poor and common people by imposing huge taxes leading to unprecedented price rise, and introduction of prepaid smart meters besides record unemployment , imposition of property tax and various other such anti people actions.

Later, Congress party issued a statement that read, “Former minister and senior Congress leader Yogesh Sawhney fell unconscious after brutal use of force by the police in a peaceful protest by the Congress party in Jammu. The police offered no medical assistance or help despite such mishandling. There was complete mismanagement by the police and display of brutal force by the police personnel.”