Protest erupts at Ludhiana dental college after intruder barges into hostel, molests student

Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College students stepped out to protest over alleged poor security arrangements at the hostel after an unidentified man barged into a student’s room and molested her on knife point early on Thursday morning.

Students holding up placards during the protest at the Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College in Ludhiana. (HT File)

The student resisted and raised an alarm, following which the intruder fled from the spot. The victim suffered a neck injury in the incident. Moti Nagar police registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified accused and initiated a probe.

An unidentified person has been captured scaling the hostel wall in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) installed at the college. Police are trying to identify the accused.

Staging a protest at the college campus, students demanded proper security arrangements at the hostel. They alleged that it was the second incident of an intruder barging into the hostel — adding that no police incident had been filed in the first.

The hostelers said they woke up at around 5.30 am in the morning upon hearing cries of help. Some of them later spotted the intruder escaping from the hostel.

The victim said the accused, who was carrying a sharp weapon, barged into her ground-floor room and molested her. She added that the accused was wearing a hooded shirt and had entered from the back end of the hostel, where no security guard was present.

Echoing the same, the hostlers alleged that the college management has not deputed a security guard on the back gate and sought better security. The protests continued till the afternoon.

Sharing details, sub-inspector Jagdeep Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Moti Nagar the CCTV footage showed the accused remained in the hostel for seven to eight minutes. A case under sections 354 (outrage a woman’s modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the unidentified accused and the students’ medical examination and a hunt is on for his arrest.

