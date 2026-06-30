Protest in Kullu over woman’s death after childbirth at hospital

A woman died during childbirth at Regional Hospital, Dhalpur in Kullu district, with hundreds of people protesting at the hospital on Monday alleging negligence by doctors and other staff.

The demonstrators demanded a fair investigation and strict action against those responsible for the alleged medical negligence that led to the death of 23-year-old Manju Sharma following childbirth on June 21. (Aqil Khan/HT)

The demonstrators demanded a fair investigation and strict action against those responsible for the alleged medical negligence that led to the death of 23-year-old Manju Sharma following childbirth on June 21. The protesters demand for a high-level inquiry and strict action against those found guilty.

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Later, based on the family’s complaint, the health department constituted a probe committee. The family has also filed complaints with the police and the district administration, while the State Women’s Commission has also taken cognisance of the matter

Manju Sharma, a resident of Bali Chowki in the Seraj area of Mandi district, died a day after giving birth at the hospital. Her family alleged that her condition deteriorated significantly after delivery, but the hospital staff, particularly the nursing staff, failed to take her complaints seriously.

According to her brother, Dinesh Sharma, Manju had been complaining of discomfort throughout the day, but the nurses repeatedly dismissed her concerns.

The protest, which began at Dhalpur Chowk, saw demonstrators burn an effigy of health minister Dhani Ram Shandil before marching towards the hospital. Despite security personnel attempting to barricade the entrance, protesters forced their way inside and staged a sit-in.

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{{^usCountry}} Bunty Seraji, who organised the demonstration, said that we are demanding action against those allegedly responsible for negligence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bunty Seraji, who organised the demonstration, said that we are demanding action against those allegedly responsible for negligence. {{/usCountry}}

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