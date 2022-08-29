Protest near CM Bhagwant Mann’s Sangrur residence over quashed posts of assistant professors in Punjab

Demanding reinstatement of 1,158 assistant professors whose recruitments were quashed by the high court last year, protesters gathered near Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur on Sunday.

The protesters said that last October, the state government had started the recruitment process and exams for the same were held from November 19 to 21. Citing technical shortcomings, the recruitment was challenged in the court and on December 3, the court stayed process. On August 8 this year, the court cancelled the recruitments.

Harpreet Singh, one of the protesters, said, “Around 450 candidates had left their jobs after making it to the merit list or getting the joining letter. Now, we don’t even have our previous jobs.”