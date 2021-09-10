Protesting contractual staff shuts down Ludhiana bus stand for 2 hours

The contractual employees of Punjab Roadways and PRTC shut down the Ludhiana bus stand on Thursday as a part of their ongoing protest against the state government for not regularising their jobs.

The indefinite strike entered its fourth day with over 200 government-run buses remaining off-road.

After the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Interstate Bus Terminal was shut down by the employees, private bus operators continued their operations from outside the stand, resulting in a traffic chaos. Traffic police personnel were deployed outside the stand but, the movement of a large number of buses created traffic bottlenecks.

Shamsher Singh, district president of Punjab Roadways/PRTC contractual employees union, stated that the state government had failed to fulfil the genuine demands of the union.

“The government has stepped back even after making a promise to regularise the employees during the assembly elections in 2017. A meeting was also held between the state government and union members in Chandigarh on Wednesday, but the government did not accept our demand. We will continue the strike until our demands are fulfilled,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, the passengers at the bus stand were a harried lot as they had to wait for the private buses to reach their respective destinations. Also, the women passengers, who travel for free in government-run buses, had to shell out for travelling in private buses.

Gurmeet Singh, a passenger waiting for a bus to Amritsar, said that the employees should not harass the general public while protesting against the state government.

“The passengers had to stand in the scorching heat outside the bus stand as they had to wait for private buses. At least the employees should keep the bus stand open. As a large number of buses remained off-road, very few private buses were available due to which many of us were running late,” said Singh.

Kuljit Singh Sodhi, the bus stand station supervisor, said that 25-30 buses of the roadways department were operated by the permanent staff but the majority of them operated by contractual staff remained off-road. The state government is working to resolve the issue with the employees’ union.