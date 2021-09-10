Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Protesting contractual staff shuts down Ludhiana bus stand for 2 hours
chandigarh news

Protesting contractual staff shuts down Ludhiana bus stand for 2 hours

The contractual employees of Punjab Roadways and PRTC shut down the Ludhiana bus stand on Thursday as a part of their ongoing protest against the state government for not regularising their jobs
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:28 AM IST
The Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Interstate Bus Terminal, Ludhiana, wearing a deserted look on Thursday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

The contractual employees of Punjab Roadways and PRTC shut down the Ludhiana bus stand on Thursday as a part of their ongoing protest against the state government for not regularising their jobs.

The indefinite strike entered its fourth day with over 200 government-run buses remaining off-road.

After the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Interstate Bus Terminal was shut down by the employees, private bus operators continued their operations from outside the stand, resulting in a traffic chaos. Traffic police personnel were deployed outside the stand but, the movement of a large number of buses created traffic bottlenecks.

Shamsher Singh, district president of Punjab Roadways/PRTC contractual employees union, stated that the state government had failed to fulfil the genuine demands of the union.

“The government has stepped back even after making a promise to regularise the employees during the assembly elections in 2017. A meeting was also held between the state government and union members in Chandigarh on Wednesday, but the government did not accept our demand. We will continue the strike until our demands are fulfilled,” said Singh.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, the passengers at the bus stand were a harried lot as they had to wait for the private buses to reach their respective destinations. Also, the women passengers, who travel for free in government-run buses, had to shell out for travelling in private buses.

Gurmeet Singh, a passenger waiting for a bus to Amritsar, said that the employees should not harass the general public while protesting against the state government.

“The passengers had to stand in the scorching heat outside the bus stand as they had to wait for private buses. At least the employees should keep the bus stand open. As a large number of buses remained off-road, very few private buses were available due to which many of us were running late,” said Singh.

Kuljit Singh Sodhi, the bus stand station supervisor, said that 25-30 buses of the roadways department were operated by the permanent staff but the majority of them operated by contractual staff remained off-road. The state government is working to resolve the issue with the employees’ union.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

At 25.6mm, Chandigarh logs more rain in a day than entire Sept last year

Chandigarh woman hangs herself, boyfriend booked for abetment

Covid-19 pandemic triggered suicidal tendency among school children: Expert

Dirty water supply in Ludhiana: Residents take dig at civic body
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP